Colorado Rockies great Charlie Blackmon says choosing to retire wasn't "an easy decision"

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon spoke to reporters on Tuesday, a day after announcing his retirement from professional baseball. He started out the news conference with his young daughter and son sitting on his lap.

CBS

"I think I don't really grasp the gravity of it just yet," he said. "I think this last week will reveal a lot about how I feel about stepping away from the game."

Blackmon has been playing for the Rockies for his entire career -- 14 seasons -- and said he has been mulling over retirement for a while. His final games will be played this weekend at Coors Field.

While he hasn't decided what his next steps are, Blackmon looks forward to spending more time with his family and "maintaining a presence in Colorado."

"It's just such an incredible state. ... I really enjoy fishing and the outdoors and there's no better place than Colorado," he said.

He says he and his family will do some traveling, and he plans to enjoy attending events he hasn't been able to in the past, such as the Kentucky Derby.

To mark the end of the MLB regular season, there will be fireworks at Coors Field after Friday's game, a T-shirt giveaway at Saturday's game and a pre-game ceremony honoring Blackmon on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to this week, but I know it's going to be obviously unlike I've ever experienced before," Blackmon said.

While he is healthy, Blackmon said he knew he was at a point in his career where many players have retirement forced on them due to health and other factors, and he's glad he isn't going out that way.

"The game is being played at such a high level, it really demands a certain amount of time, physical ability, health, strength," he said.