Charlie Blackmon announces he's retiring after playing for Colorado Rockies his entire career

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Rockies outfield Charlie Blackmon says he is retiring from professional baseball and "ready to embrace the next phase of my life."

MLB: SEP 04 Rockies at Braves
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon bats during the Wednesday evening MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies on September 4, 2024 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Blackmon made the announcement early Monday evening in a post on X. He says he feels blessed to have played for the Rockies for his entire career.

"It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path," Blackmon said.

Blackmon first played for the Rockies in 2011. He is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger award winner.

