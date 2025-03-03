Colorado's first major March snowstorm creates blizzard conditions, hardest hit areas will be from Douglas County across I-70 to Kansas

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for our first major March snowstorm of the season in Colorado, and it includes a blizzard warning. The storm is very warm but will collide with colder air pushing south from Wyoming. The combination will create a mixture of strong winds, rain and snow across the region.

The hardest hit areas will be from Douglas County across Interstate 70 to Kansas and up into the northeastern corner of the state, including Interstate 76. This area has a blizzard warning posted Monday night through 5 p.m. on Tuesday for:

- 1to 6 inches of snow in and near the Palmer Divide

- anywhere from 2 to 8 inches over the far Eastern Plains.

- Along with that, wind gusts up to 70 mph are expected.

Several school districts on Colorado's Eastern Plains canceled school on Tuesday due to the snowstorm, which will make travel treacherous.

Heavy snow is expected in and near the Palmer Divide from Castle Rock to north Colorado Springs and over to the Limon area where 1 to 6 inches are possible.

A photo a snowy road in Colorado when a blizzard warning was in effect in 2019. Preston Bishop

Downtown Denver will be wet to slushy with about trace to 1 inch of snow possible. North of Denver up to Fort Collins not much more than a trace expected. The prevailing winds will be more northerly that from the east or north-east. This is due to an elevated area along the Colorado/Wyoming state line known as the Cheyenne Ridge. This will create a dry shadow over the area while at the same time a strong upslope further south on the Palmer Divide.

Heavy snow is also forecast for the Front Range Mountains of Colorado. Where amounts could range from 8 to 18 inches of snow along with 50 mph gusts! Our western mountains may see 4 to 10 inches. Areas around Trinidad and Raton Pass could see 2 to 7 inches with wind gusts of 65 mph.

Many areas of the state will experience strong winds through Tuesday afternoon.

There are High Wind Warnings in place for the 50 to 70 mph wind gusts across the region.