Get ready for a blast of snow and chilly temps when winter-like weather returns to Colorado

This weekend, it will feel more like winter than fall in Colorado. On Friday night, First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney said that rain and snow will move into the Western Slope with snow ramping up in the high country as well as light snow in Denver.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Thursday night into Saturday because of the freeze warning and Winter Storm Watch for parts of Colorado.

Temps will plummet into the low 30s in the Denver metro area on Saturday, along with temps in the teens on Sunday. Denver could see a few inches of snow but the big story is in the mountains.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains from Friday night to Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect during that time frame and some localized areas could get up to two feet of snow.

Several mountain passes could be treacherous. The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging travelers to be ready for the travel conditions. They should check COtrip.org for the latest road conditions and have winter tires installed or be ready to install traction devices on personal vehicles, or chains on trucks.

"Winter is coming! During the first major storm of the season, it's important for everyone to make sure they are ready — including factoring forecasts into weekend travel, taking it slow when winter conditions pick up, and ensuring that your car is equipped with snow tires. Be aware of the road and be extra careful because many drivers haven't yet readjusted to driving in snowy conditions," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement.

A temporary safety closure for CO Highway 82- Independence Pass- went into place at noon Friday due to the impending winter storm. The pass will stay closed to keep travelers and winter maintenance crews safe. CDOT will reevaluate road conditions once the storm passes.

With cold weather expected over the weekend, the City and County of Denver is activating its Cold Weather Shelter plan. As cold temperatures can cause serious danger to those who are unsheltered, city officials are encouraging people to come inside.

There is so much snow expected that Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open for the season on Sunday, Oct. 29. It will be the first ski area in Colorado to open for the season and among the first in the U.S.

Arapahoe County road crews are getting ready for the snow and slick road conditions by stocking up on de-icer and planning out the plow routes.

Experts say it's best to have your sprinklers blown out by now but if not, try to disconnect hoses from faucets connected to the house.