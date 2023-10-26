Get ready for the cold by blowing out your sprinkler system

Thomas Garnica and Ahmed Khattab started T&A Handyman Services not too long ago and they're already busy doing sprinkler system blowouts.

"It's been pretty busy," said Garnica.

"Today we already got like six, seven calls. We have a bunch for this weekend. People are trying to get it done before the weekend," said Khattab.

That's because this weekend Aurora and most of the Denver metro area are finally expecting their first freeze and possibly snow. Garnica and Khattab say you should have your system already blown out, the last minute is better than never.

"It's always better to get it done sooner than later, especially now that the freeze is coming this weekend," said Khattab.

Even companies are saying they will do as many systems as they can because if someone has water in their pipes and they freeze, it will be ugly.

"We're going to have to go through, dig it all up, and replace that, and then you're going to have to go back and repaint your grass or whatever it is, and it's really just going to be a timely and costly problem," said Garnica.

That's why they're trying to squeeze in as many customers as possible between Thursday and Saturday, so they won't be in your yard in the spring digging it up.

"We're more than happy to help out in the Colorado Denver metro area," said Khattab.

If you want to hire them to blow out your sprinkler you can call them at 720-317-8949 or email them at t.ahandyman12@gmail.com.