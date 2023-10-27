Watch CBS News
A-Basin will be the first ski area to open this season in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Arapahoe Basin will switch on the chairlifts on Sunday as it becomes the first ski area in Colorado to open for the season. The ski area closed for the season on June 4. 

a-basin.png
Arapahoe Basin

"We have an insanely hard-working and dedicated team here our snowmakers were really able to jump on every possible snowmaking for the last couple of weeks. We've also had some great help from Mother Nature," said Shayna Silverman with Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. 

Last year, A-Basin opened for the season on Oct. 21. 

arapahoe-basin-1.jpg
  Arapahoe Basin CBS

A-Basin encourages skiers and riders to check the website for updated terrain information.   

Jennifer McRae

First published on October 27, 2023 / 10:55 AM

