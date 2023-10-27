Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Cold and snow hit mountains first, then descend on the rest of Colorado

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Heavy Snow And Cold Coming This Weekend
Heavy Snow And Cold Coming This Weekend 03:08

Our much-anticipated storm is so close! The cold and snow are almost here.

In the overnight hours into Saturday morning, we will see snow ramp up in the high country. Early Saturday morning, we could see light snow here in Denver but then most likely see a break for a few hours. The snow will get more widespread as the afternoon goes on and continue into Sunday morning for the Front Range. 

We have Winter Storm Watches in place for the Denver area and parts of the foothills from Saturday morning until noon on Sunday. These areas could see 4 to 10 inches of snow. The wide discrepancy is due to the chance for banded snowfall. Someone along the Front Range could see heavy banded snowfall that will produce much more than other areas.

all-watches-warnings-copy.png
CBS

As for the high country, we are expecting quite the pile-up of snow from Friday night to Sunday afternoon. Some areas of the Front Range mountains could potentially see up to two feet of snow!

winter-storm-warning-copy.png
CBS

We are also going to cool off significantly. It's going to be downright frigid in Colorado! Highs will only be in the upper 20s on Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature on Saturday will actually come early in the day and then we'll see temperatures drop in the afternoon.

co-tomorrow-highs-copy.png
CBS

There will most likely still be snow on Sunday morning before tapering after lunchtime. Then we will be cold and cloudy before a very bitter night into Monday morning. If you haven't taken your pumpkins inside yet, do so before bed tonight. They'll turn to mush pretty quickly after freezing on Saturday. If you can get your mums inside, they may make it through the weekend. 

Lauren Whitney
lauren-whitney.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado — on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.