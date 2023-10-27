Colorado road crews prepare for a big change in weather, snowy and icy roads

All that rain and flooding in Colorado this summer will impact snow removal this winter. Across the state and in Arapahoe County, that flooding damaged roads and created potholes and washboarding.

CBS News Colorado's Justin Adams joined crews with the road and bridge division as they prepared the snowplow fleet for the winter driving season. It's a process.

First, they get the mounts lined up with the truck and once it's locked in, the hydraulic lines are hooked up with the mast which will raise and lower the plow. Finally, it's tested from left to right to make sure the plow is secured and ready for action.

Snowplows are the key to keeping everyone safe on the roads during a storm.

"So you can work more efficiently. Be able to take care of the whole roads and get as much of the snow off as possible. Efficiently, getting the whole area. In a lot smaller vehicle it would take us a lot longer. Take a lot more man hours with everybody. It's just cost-effective to have something a little bigger to push the snow out a little more efficiently," said Mike Haroldson with Arapahoe County Road and Bridge Operations.

The plows are on standby, ready for whatever the weather brings in their varied geography. Since amounts of snowfall can vary across the county, roads are plowed on a plowing priority system. The first priority is major arterials and access to fire stations and medical facilities.

It's not only the snowplows. Arapahoe County uses de-icing material to help break up all the ice and snow on the roads.

Before the snow crews get out on the plows, they actually have to go to the classroom first. Every September, the crews take snow training courses to go over procedures and safety protocols. As it gets closer to the first snow of the season, they put all the snow equipment on the plows.

Then, it's time to practice. The crews go out to their designated snow routes to do dry runs, checking for medians, mailboxes or any other hazards.

When the snow comes, crews work 12-hour shifts around the clock and they deal with plenty of challenges especially in eastern Arapahoe County.

"High winds which cause snow drifts. Low visibility. So, they deal with a lot of challenges out there and our goal is to prepare all of our operators the best that we can," said Haroldson.

Arapahoe County needs to fill 11 positions before the snowy season gets into full swing. Those applying don't need a certificate.

Go to arapahoeco.gov to apply for those positions.