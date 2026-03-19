Record heat raises avalanche concerns across Colorado mountains

A surge of record-setting warmth is creating increasingly dangerous avalanche conditions across Colorado's high country heading into the weekend.

Temperatures are running 15 to 25 degrees above normal, and that rapid warm-up is taking a toll on the snowpack. As the snow heats up, it weakens and becomes saturated — increasing the likelihood of wet avalanches.

Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, says the current setup is concerning.

"The current setup supports both wet slab avalanches and loose wet avalanches," Greene said.

Near Geissler Mountian CAIC

The biggest red flag for backcountry travelers is rapidly softening snow. If you begin sinking into wet snow up to your boot tops, that's a clear sign conditions are deteriorating. Experts recommend immediately moving to shaded areas or lower-angle slopes.

Certain terrain is especially vulnerable. Steep, shallow slopes with rocky features — including cliffs and large outcroppings — are often the first areas to see wet avalanche activity.

Typically, avalanche safety guidance emphasizes getting an early start and finishing before the heat of the day. But with this unusual warmth, Greene warns even that may not be enough.

"Conditions may be unstable from the start. It could be safest to avoid steep slopes altogether until temperatures cool significantly," he said.

Loose wet avalanche CAIC

With spring-like heat arriving early, anyone heading into the mountains this weekend should use extreme caution and be prepared to change plans as conditions evolve.