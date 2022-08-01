Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado

August will start off hot with a continued risk for monsoon storms

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Hot start to week ahead with more monsoon storms expected
Hot start to week ahead with more monsoon storms expected 03:55

The month of August will kick off Monday with hot weather for Denver and the eastern plains of Colorado as highs climb well into the 90s. Some areas could even reach the low 100s. It will be a bit cooler in the mountains and on the western slope thanks to afternoon cloud cover associated with monsoon storms.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

We'll see several rounds of monsoon storms in the week ahead with an ongoing potential to see flash flooding on burn scars. The storms will be more concentrated across western and southern Colorado on Monday with higher chances on the plains and in the northern mountains toward the end of the week.

We could see some wildfire smoke drift through the northern half of Colorado during the day on Monday due to several large fires burning in states like California, Idaho and Montana. In addition there is an Ozone Alert in effect for Denver, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins until at least 4 p.m. on Monday.

air-quality-csv.png
CBS

Tuesday will be another hot day for Denver and the plains but temperatures will come down a bit during the middle of the week and again over the weekend thanks to anticipated surges of monsoon moisture.

extended-pm.png
CBS
Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and occasionally from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4's Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 8:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.