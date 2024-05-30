Watch CBS News
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Colorado before speech at Air Force Academy graduation

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Colorado Springs
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Colorado Springs 00:19

Vice President Kamala Harris will give the commencement address to the 2024 graduates from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday morning. This will be the first time that Harris has delivered the commencement speech at the academy.

Air Force Academy 2023 graduation ceremony
The Thunderbirds fly over as Air Force Academy cadets toss their caps in the air at Falcon Stadium during a graduation ceremony on June 1, 2023.  RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The graduation ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and will last several hours. It is held at Falcon Stadium and features a flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Harris arrived at Peterson Space Force Base on Wednesday night. This is her second visit to Colorado this year. In March she spoke about the economy at a campaign event in the Denver metro area as part of a five-state swing.

President Joe Biden gave the address at the Air Force Academy last year.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 7:50 AM MDT

