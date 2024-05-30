Cadets from Air Force Academy's "COVID" class graduate in Colorado, say it was worth all the hardship

Proud papa and mamas flocked to Falcon Stadium on the Air Force Academy campus early Thursday morning for graduation. They wore their pride on their sleeves, and one woman even had her son's face on a dashiki.

CBS

"It is from my country … Nigeria," she said.

The day in Colorado they and their cadets have been waiting four years for had arrived: commencement.

"I'm so happy. Just elated," said Air Force mom Anne Glowacki.

The Glowacki-Aletto family came from Sarasota, Florida, to see their son and brother Dante Aletto graduate. They say the Air Force Academy is always challenging but, for Dante it was even tougher.

The Glowacki-Aletto family CBS

"He was the COVID class," Glowacki said, referring to the years the students had to endure as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns were in effect. "When he got here, it was not the norm. It was a lot of unknown, information that was kind of day by day, week by week."

"So, for example, when they got here for due process, they were immediately like sent to their rooms for two weeks of quarantine."

Add on top of that the physical, mental and academic challenges that come along with life at the Air Force Academy and all these cadets had their low points. But it was nothing a word of encouragement from mom or dad couldn't fix.

Dante Aletto receives his diploma CBS

"There are a few things I say. One of them is life's not about if you're jumping hurdles. It's a matter of when and how gracefully you do it,'" said Glowacki. "I also told him, 'What do we do? Don't give up. You don't see it right now. But in four years -- which will happen quickly -- you're going to be so happy that you did this. ... I promise you.'"

Vice President Kamala Harris watches as Cadets march into Falcon Stadium

After some words from Vice President Kamala Harris and a lot of pomp and circumstance, the moment everyone had been waiting for arrived. The class of 2024 became a new batch of freshly minted second lieutenants.

CBS

Dante Aletto said his mom was right. Graduation day was worth all the hardship.

"Oh my god it's worth it. Just the days leading up to this, you know thinking about throwing the hat, like the moment we just had. It's so worth it," said Aletto.

Before he begins his new career at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, he is going to take some leave and celebrate with a good meal with his family.

"A big fat steak!" said Glowacki.

"Don't forget he lobster," added Dante's father Mike Aletto.

"Hell yeah!" Dante chimed in.