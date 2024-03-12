Watch CBS News
Kamala Harris to speak at campaign event in Denver Tuesday afternoon

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a campaign event in the Denver metro area on Tuesday afternoon. The scheduled start time of the speech is 3:45 p.m.

Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks On Climate Change
Vice President Kamala Harris at the Arvada Center for Performing Arts on March 6, 2023.   Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harris is currently campaigning in California as part of President Joe Biden's re-election bid. She is scheduled to fly to Colorado in the morning.

Harris will be speaking about the economy at the campaign event. According to the White House, topics she'll cover include "supporting small businesses, advancing economic opportunity, and building a strong economy."

Jesse Sarles

First published on March 12, 2024 / 7:46 AM MDT

