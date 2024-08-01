Watch CBS News
5 Colorado firefighters injured fighting Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County

By Jennifer McRae

Five firefighters were injured on Wednesday as they fought the Quarry Fire. That fire started on Tuesday night and has burned more than 340 acres in Jefferson County. 

The Quarry Fire.  CBS

It was zero percent contained as of Thursday afternoon. Four of the firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and one firefighter had a seizure. All of them are expected to fully recover. 

The fire is located near the intersection of West Deer Creek Canyon Road and Grizzly Drive. And because of the need for water from aerial teams, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has closed nearby Chatfield Reservoir in Chatfield State Park to boating.

The Quarry Fire burning in Jefferson County. CBS

There were about 75 firefighters battling the fire on Wednesday morning, and the terrain where the fire is burning is steep and rough. There's also a concern about firefighter safety because the burn area includes an area known for rattlesnakes.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter for evacuees at Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton.   

