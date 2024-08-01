Quarry Fire evacuation center west of Denver a place for neighbors to be together

Quarry Fire Evacuation Center a place for neighbors to be together

The parking lot at Dakota Ridge High School at 13399 W. Coal Mine Ave. in Littleton has turned into a refuge for families forced out of their Jefferson County homes by the Quarry Fire. That fire has burned more than 340 acres since it started earlier this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 575 homes under evacuation orders.

Neighbors gather at the Quarry Fire evacuation center in Jefferson County. CBS

"I've been here all day. I just have my car," Elden Coombs said.

Coombs has been in his home in Deer Creek Canyon for decades. He's seen fires and floods before, but this is a new one.

"I've never been evacuated before, 54 years I've never had to evacuate," he said.

Although he's now without the comfort of his home, he has what he needs. It's not the few clothes piled on the passenger seat of his car or the medication he relies on. But the company he's found to help pass the time.

"These guys with the campers have been quite nice to me, and I appreciate that," he said.

Those guys are Zak Koch his neighbor and their family.

CBS

"This is Tonka, Tonka truck," Koch said as he introduced CBS Colorado photojournalist Robert Gajdecki his 1-year-old red Labrador retriever.

Koch was evacuated around the same time as Coombs, distant neighbors brought together during an uncertain time.

"My partner, my dogs, my neighbors just making sure everyone gets out safe, stuff you can replace lives you can't," he said.

It's now a waiting game, one these new friends will champion together.

"I can see it right here and nothing I can do about it but just hope it works out," Koch said.