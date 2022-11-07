2 juveniles arrested in Tiffany Square Apartments fire that killed mom, daughter

Police in Lakewood have arrested two juveniles who detectives say intentionally set the deadly fire at Tiffany Square Apartments early Halloween morning.

UPDATE: Suspects Arrested in Fatal Apartment Fire pic.twitter.com/N0xPIAzspE — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) November 7, 2022

Two people were killed in the fire and 10 others injured, some people jumped from balconies to escape the blaze.

The juveniles were arrested on Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The juveniles have not been identified because of their ages.

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine hid from the flames in the bathtub, a neighbor said, but they did not survive the heavy smoke. Jazmine attended Deane Elementary School in Jeffco Public Schools.

Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero said arson and first-degree murder warrants were issued for the juveniles after the deadly fire. Both were arrested on Nov. 6.

When Tiffany Square Apartments were built in 1960, sprinkler systems were not required. They still aren't now. West Metro Fire Rescue said that the smoke detectors did sound an alarm.