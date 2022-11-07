Watch CBS News
Local News

2 juveniles arrested in Tiffany Square Apartments fire that killed mom, daughter

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

2 juveniles arrested in Tiffany Square Apartments fire that killed mom, daughter
2 juveniles arrested in Tiffany Square Apartments fire that killed mom, daughter 00:25

Police in Lakewood have arrested two juveniles who detectives say intentionally set the deadly fire at Tiffany Square Apartments early Halloween morning.

Two people were killed in the fire and 10 others injured, some people jumped from balconies to escape the blaze.  

The juveniles were arrested on Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson. The juveniles have not been identified because of their ages. 

sheridan-blvd-structure-fire-vo-transfer-frame-750.jpg
CBS

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine hid from the flames in the bathtub, a neighbor said, but they did not survive the heavy smoke. Jazmine attended Deane Elementary School in Jeffco Public Schools. 

Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero said arson and first-degree murder warrants were issued for the juveniles after the deadly fire. Both were arrested on Nov. 6. 

sheridan-blvd-structure-fire-vo-transfer-frame-1148.jpg
CBS

When Tiffany Square Apartments were built in 1960, sprinkler systems were not required. They still aren't now. West Metro Fire Rescue said that the smoke detectors did sound an alarm.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 12:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.