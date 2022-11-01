2 juveniles wanted for intentionally setting Tiffany Square Apartments fire that killed mom, daughter

Police in Lakewood are searching for two juveniles who detectives say intentionally set the deadly fire at Tiffany Square Apartments early Monday morning. Two people were killed in the fire and 10 others injured, some people jumped from balconies to escape the blaze.

Simone Flores lives right by where the blaze began, "Our apartment is right there, the apartments that got burned are right over there."

It didn't take long for word to spread through this apartment complex about how the fire might have started.

"I guess there was a young boy who poured gasoline on the apartments and ignited the fire," Flores said.

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine hid from the flames in the bathtub, a neighbor said, but they did not survive the heavy smoke.

Jazmine attended Deane Elementary School in Jeffco Public Schools where counseling is being offered for the students and staff.

Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero says arson and first-degree murder warrants have been issued for the juveniles.

"As far as type accelerant, how they did it, we are looking into but we are confident that we know who the two are," said Romero.

When Tiffany Square Apartments were built in 1960, sprinkler systems were not required. They still aren't now. West Metro Fire Rescue said that the smoke detectors did sound an alarm.

Troy Maynes was asked by CBS News Colorado, "Did you hear smoke alarms go off?" to which he replied, "I did not I didn't hear any. All I heard was people screaming and that is what woke me up."

As police search for the suspected arsonists, Flores said her apartment was searched, but she doesn't know why.

Lakewood police acknowledged search warrants were issued, but would not discuss details.