Lakewood police: Mother & daughter were killed in Tiffany Square apartments fire

A mother and daughter died in Monday's destructive apartment fire, according to Lakewood police, and the department says a criminal investigation is now underway into the cause.

West Metro Fire

Jeffco Public Schools say the child's name was Jazmine Payton Aguayo and she was a student at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood.

The fire happened early in the morning at Tiffany Square Apartments, located at 935 Sheridan Boulevard. In addition to the two fatalities, 10 people suffered injuries in the fire, including firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation.

A school district spokesperson said several of the injured victims were from families who had students in Jeffco Public Schools. The district is putting together a team to help families who were impacted by the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

The Lakewood Police Department told CBS News Colorado they were meeting linternally ate Tuesday morning about the next steps in their investigation.