Mass shooting in Colorado Springs: 5 killed, 18 hurt at gay nightclub Club Q
A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub early Sunday, killing five people and wounding 18 at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Mass shooting takes place at Club Q
A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing five people and wounding 18. Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m.
Castro said there was one suspect who was injured and was being treated. She said it was not immediately clear whether he had been shot by officers. She said the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case.
The police department tweeted that it planned an 8 a.m. news conference at its operations center.
Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a "Drag Diva Drag Show" on Saturdays, according to its website. 5 people were killed and 18 people injured, according to the Associated Press.
Colorado Springs nightclub posts Facebook message after mass shooting
"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."