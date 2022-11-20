Watch CBS News

Mass shooting in Colorado Springs: 5 killed, 18 hurt at gay nightclub Club Q

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub early Sunday, killing five people and wounding 18 at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

 

Mass shooting takes place at Club Q

A gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing five people and wounding 18. Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m.

shooting-colorado-springs.jpg

Castro said there was one suspect who was injured and was being treated. She said it was not immediately clear whether he had been shot by officers. She said the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case.

The police department tweeted that it planned an 8 a.m. news conference at its operations center.

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a "Drag Diva Drag Show" on Saturdays, according to its website. 5 people were killed and 18 people injured, according to the Associated Press.

 

Colorado Springs nightclub posts Facebook message after mass shooting

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and...

Posted by Club Q Colorado Springs on Sunday, November 20, 2022
By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.