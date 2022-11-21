Richard Fierro credited as a hero in Club Q shooting

One of the people being hailed as a hero for stopping the gunman in the Club Q shooting late Sunday night is reportedly a military veteran who was at the club with his wife and daughter.

Richard Fierro of Colorado Springs is a U.S. Army veteran. The stress of the incident and the attention was overwhelming, said his wife Jessica. She feared it was triggering his PTSD.

Fierro, 45, had gone to the club Saturday night with his wife and daughter, who Jessica Fierro identified as the girlfriend of one of the shooting victims, Raymond Green.

Richard Fierro is being hailed as a hero in stopping the suspected gunman in the weekend shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.Original caption: Richard Fierro credits the UCCS MBA program with helping him to better position Atrevida Beer Co. on the market. University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

"She is overwhelmed to have lost her boyfriend," said Jessica Fierro. Mother and daughter were slightly injured and recuperating at home. The mother described her injuries as bruises.

A New York Times report indicates military records show Richard Fierro left the Army in 2013 as a major.

Local officials, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, and witnesses have credited several Club Q patrons for confronting and subduing the gunman until police arrived, hailing them as heroes.

Suthers said in a statement released Sunday that "their actions saved lives."

Witnesses have shared stories of the hero of the incident tackling the gunman and then beating him. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken to a hospital for treatment and is facing at least 10 charges, including five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime.