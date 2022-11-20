Suspect named in Colorado Springs mass shooting

The suspect in the overnight mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich. He was injured and is in custody after a total of five people were shot and killed and at least 17 people were hurt.

He is 22 and police haven't released his photo. They also didn't share any motive for the shooting.

"The motive of the crime is part of the investigation and whether this was a hate crime is part of that investigation," Colorado Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez said.

At least two firearms were recovered at the scene, Vasquez said. The suspect used a rifle in the shooting, but Vasquez said investigators were working to determine if the other gun belonged to the suspect.

Last year several different Colorado Springs news outlets reported that he was arrested in a menacing case there involving a possible bomb threat.

When asked about his possible prior criminal history in a news conference on Sunday morning, Vasquez didn't share any additional information.

At a news conference, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told reporters that the suspect was subdued by customers at the bar.

"As indicated, there is much we're still waiting to learn about this tragic incident," he said. "We know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect and we praise those individuals that did so because their actions clearly saved lives. We also thank our first responders across the Pike's Peak region who quickly responded."