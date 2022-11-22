Suspected Club Q shooter changed name, mother wanted, father starred in porn

The man being held in connection with the Club Q killings was actually born Nicholas Brink but had his name legally changed in 2016, according to court records obtained by CBS News Colorado.

The name change was first reported by the Washington Post.

Those records show that just prior to his 16th birthday, Nicholas Brink had his name changed to Anderson Lee Aldrich. Court records in Texas reviewed by CBS News Colorado do not detail the reason for the name change.

CBS News reported the name change came months after the teenager was targeted in online bullying.

Until now, the identity of the suspect's biological father was unknown. But court records and other online records show his biological father is Aaron Brink, who achieved fame as an MMA fighter and also has appeared on and off in pornographic movies under the stage name "Dick Delaware."

Online records show Aaron Brink has been arrested in three states, spent time in prison, and has struggled with substance abuse, according to his online biography. CBS News Colorado was unable to reach him for comment. His identity was first reported by Carol McKinley with the Denver Gazette.

Divorce records in California show Aaron Brink and Laura Brink were divorced in 2001 with court documents noting "dissolution with child."

Laura Brink now goes by her maiden name, Laura Voepel.

The District Attorney's Office in Riverside County, California, says Voepel is currently wanted on two misdemeanor warrants that date back to 2011. Amy Mckenzie, a spokesperson for the DA's office, told CBS News Colorado, "they are FTA (failure to appear) warrants. I cannot confirm a law enforcement agency's policy — but yes, it is possible that she would be taken into custody for warrants."

The suspect in the Club Q shooting is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday via a video link.