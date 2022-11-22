Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect out of hospital and now in jail, police say

The suspect in the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, is out of the hospital and now in the El Paso County Jail, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The suspect was reportedly subdued and attacked by at several people at the bar, comprising a mix of employees and patrons. One customer at the bar, Richard Fierro, rushed the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, and punched the suspect in the face repeatedly while taking one of his guns from him.

"CSPD has turned over custody of the Club Q suspect to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the jail," the department tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "A photo will be released when available."

At least two other people in the bar rushed the suspect, disarming and then attacking him after shooting over 20 people. Five people died in the attack and at least 19 were injured.

"I saw him and I went and got him," Fierro told CBS News Colorado on Monday. "And when I pulled him down, I told him when I was hitting him, 'I want to kill you guy.'"

Fierro grabbed the handgun away and said he told the other man to push away the AR15-style rifle the man had.

"I just kept whaling on him. And I told the kid in front of me, 'kick him in his head, keep kicking him in his head,'" he recalled. "One of the performers was running by and I told her, 'kick this guy, kick this guy,' and she took her high heel and stuffed it in his face, or his head or whatever she could hit."

The shooting began just before midnight on Saturday and lasted about 5 minutes. Sunday marked Trans Day of Remembrance, a national holiday meant to honor transgender people that have been murdered.

The suspect is facing at least 10 charges, including five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime.