Denver's LGBTQ community reacts to club shooting with show of support

The tragedy that occurred at Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, Club Q, is being felt across the state. Denver's queer community reacted with a show of support, but also anger at another instance of hate-fueled violence.

"Today of all days, it just hits home," said Denver LGBTQ advocate, Pasha Ripley.

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, Colorado's queer community woke up to the news of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.

"I grew up about 10 minutes away from Club Q," Sophia Ives said. "Having a safe space and just seeing that very personally violated is difficult."

Ives works for a queer-owned business, Good Judy Garage. The Denver business created an online fundraiser for the victims of the shooting, raising over $250,000 in the first 12 hours.

"As a queer business, we have a following on Instagram, so we shared it there and our followers kind of took off with it and shared it," said Faith Haug, the owner.

The fundraising site has verified the fundraiser and will work with third-party agencies to disburse the funds.

"Our intent is to first cover the funeral expenses of the victims and then beyond that, medical expenses, therapy expenses," Haug said.

Meanwhile, Denver nonprofit Parasol Patrol sent volunteers to a Colorado Springs vigil Sunday.

"In this world right now, our babies aren't always safe," Ripley said. The group uses rainbow umbrellas to shield children from protestors at LGBTQ+ events.

"We deal with grown adults that come with bullhorns to yell at children coming into a library to hear a story. So when things like this happen, sadly, we aren't shocked or surprised," Ripley said. She blames rhetoric by politicians and celebrities for an increase in homophobic violence.

"It makes it feel safe and OK for that bigotry and that hatred to come out of the closet so to speak and be acted upon," Ripley said.

Now, she's asking the public to turn tears into action, through volunteering, posting online, and standing up to hate speech in everyday life.

Parasol Patrol will have volunteers at another Colorado Springs vigil Monday and as well as one in Denver.