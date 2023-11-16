Club Q survivor finds meaning alleviating the chaos of mass casualties
Making sure efforts are coordinated in the best interest of victims.
Three years ago, the Adams County 14 School District ended its SRO contract with Commerce City Police, now the police department wants to reinstate SROs in Adams 14, but at this point, the district still doesn't want them back.
Three Aurora police officers and the city of Aurora will face trial for violating the constitutional rights of two men during 2020 protests in Denver. Officers deployed projectiles, flash-bang grenades, chemical weapons, and other less-lethal weapons against peaceful protesters.
A 36-year-old man is dead after Denver Police Department says he stopped breathing while he was being arrested early on Nov. 15.
Lawmakers reconvene for a special session of the legislature on Friday, and Democrats and Republicans have released competing plans for property tax relief.
A study underway at Denver Health has big implications for cancer patients in Colorado.
CBS News Colorado investigative reporter Kati Weis takes a look at both ends between Commerce City Police Chief Darrel Guadnola wanting SROs back into schools, while the district wants to take a different approach.
The city of Brighton plans on adopting a program that will remove the use of police during certain traumatic 911 situations.
Three Aurora police officers and the city of Aurora will face trial for violating the constitutional rights of two men during 2020 protests in Denver.
Deion Sanders has yet to complete his first season as Colorado's coach, but the retired NFL star has already been linked to another vacancy after Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher.
Joasia Zakrzewski admitted to using a car to complete part of the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool ultramarathon, a 50-mile race, in April.
The ice has provided a safe refuge for dozens of DPS high school hockey players who have been through a turbulent year. In February, Luis Garcia, an East High student and soccer player, was murdered near the campus. In March, two East High deans were shot and wounded as they patted down a student, who later took his own life.
This season's home games for the Buffs have come and gone, and Deion Sanders says he's been impressed by the fans.
When Russell Wilson eluded would-be sackers and threw a high pass into the area of the endzone against Buffalo, the football looked like it was headed way out of bounds.
Osama Bin Laden's 2002 "Letter to America" spread on social media this week, with some TikTok users saying the terrorist leader's writings changed their views on U.S. foreign policy.
A judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the civil rights trial of Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective who was part of the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in 2020.
Ron DeSantis could receive a key endorsement, though evangelical leader Bob Vanderplaats says "the jury's still out" on his decision.
Judge David Friedman issued a stay of the gag order, in view of the "constitutional and statutory rights at issue."
At least 100 children in grades 1 through 5 were arrested in school during the 2020-2021 school year, according to CBS News analysis of newly-released federal data.
Embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos made the announcement right after the House Ethics Committee released a blistering report about his conduct.
A Denver District Court judge is expected to decide this week whether former President Donald Trump is eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot.
A study underway at Denver Health has big implications for cancer patients in Colorado.
Measles outbreaks worldwide climbed 68% from 2021.
Kilitch Healthcare India is recalling the products more than three weeks after the FDA warned against their use.
Drones could help bridge the gap for many people waiting for an organ transplant, to move the organs more efficiently in a safe manner.
A federal rule taking effect Jan. 1 was intended to stop abuses by pharmacy benefit managers, but some pharmacists say it's making things worse.
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, said he agreed with an X post that claims that Jews are pushing "hatred against whites."
Anheuser-Busch's marketing head is leaving the company after Bud Light's promo with TikToker Dylan Mulvaney triggered backlash.
Workers at some Ford, GM and Stellantis plants are opposing the UAW's tentative agreement. "This is not a clean sweep," one. labor expert said.
A new WalletHub report shows the best deals on many holidays items are available at department stores, such as Macy's and JCPenney.
Making ends meet this holiday season $3 million in funding will go to local food banks, pantries, organizations, and diaper programs that Coloradans rely on for basic needs.
Colorado's SecureSavings Program has been fully implemented for nearly a year now. It's designed to help those who don't otherwise have retirement savings.
Economic security is elusive for tens of thousands of families, but there are resources to help.
Next year's COLA, while lower than the current year, is still above the historical norm for the annual adjustment, which has averaged 2.6% over the past two decades. However, seniors are reporting that they are struggling.
Low-income residents can begin applying for assistance with their home heating bills in Colorado.