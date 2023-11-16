Club Q survivor finds meaning alleviating the chaos of mass casualties

It is a club nobody dreams of belonging to. But one that many of those who survive mass shootings are grateful to have access to.

The support found from people who've traveled a road that is unimaginable.

Ashtin Gamblin was shot nine times at Club Q nearly one year ago.

And she is still recovering, saying, "I think there's a lot more psychologically to go through, physically."

When the mass shooting happened last month in Lewiston, Maine, her first instinct was to jump on the phone.

CBS

Gamblin said, "Immediately started making phone calls and trying to help them start the process of getting Maine the support and everything that they did for us - over there."

She has met survivors of the growing number of mass shootings.

Through an organization called Victim's First, she's learned much and wants to prevent the re-victimization of people who survive mass casualty events.

"One of the people that I really connected with was one of the girls from Las Vegas and we talk regularly," Gamblin said. "I've called her during anxiety attacks and moments of uncertainty and it's nice having somebody that knows exactly that feeling, especially the feelings that you can't describe going through."

Gamblin spent Independence Day in her basement. Trying to drown out the sounds of fireworks.

CBS

"Fourth of July was a contest. A lot of illegal fireworks out here," she said.

She wants to see common sense laws to prevent mass shootings. And measures such as the banning from public sites videos that can cause harm to victims.

"Our worst life experience shouldn't be somebody's entertainment on YouTube. If you want to teach another police department what went wrong. Sure. Keep it between yourselves," she added.

If she's learned anything from the accepting community she found at Club Q, Gamblin says it's having no fear to speak out for what she thinks is right.

Learn more about Victim's First