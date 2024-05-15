Broncos 2024 schedule released, Russell Wilson will return to Denver to face his former team early on

Broncos 2024 schedule released, Russell Wilson will return to Denver to face his former team early o

Broncos 2024 schedule released, Russell Wilson will return to Denver to face his former team early o

Broncos 2024 schedule released, Russell Wilson will return to Denver to face his former team early o

The Denver Broncos 2024 preseason and regular season schedules have been released. Denver will start out the regular season on the road in Seattle for the second time in three years and will end the season at home against the defending champions. They are only scheduled for two primetime games, which is the fewest since 2021.

One of the games to circle on the calendar for Broncos fans is Week 2. Former quarterback Russell Wilson, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will return to the Mile High City to face his former team in Denver's home opener.

Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

During the offseason the Broncos released the veteran quarterback, despite the fact that they are on the hook to pay for the remainder of his $39 million salary. The Steelers then signed Wilson to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $1.2 million.

It remains to be seen whether Wilson will see any playing time when the Steelers play the Broncos. The Steelers also have Justin Fields and Mason Rudolph in their quarterback room.

Following the home opener, the Broncos will hit the road with back-to-back East Coast games at Tampa Bay and New York in Weeks 3 and 4.

Then the AFC West slate begins with back-to-back home games, featuring showdowns with the Raiders and the Chargers and their new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos walks on the field during rookie minicamp on May 11, 2024. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Another game that will be intriguing will be Week 7 when the Broncos travel to New Orleans to face Coach Sean Payton's former team the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Payton is the winningest coach in the franchise's history and led them to their only Super Bowl win. He was hired by the Saints in 2006 and his last season coaching in Louisana was the 2021 season. He coached his first season in Denver last year.

The second primetime matchup is a Monday Night Football showcase at home against Cleveland on Dec. 2. The Broncos also have a late bye week. It doesn't comes until December in Week 14.

The Broncos wrap their season with a division showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.

The full Broncos schedule lies below:

Preseason Week 1 (date not yet announced): Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

Preseason Week 2 (date not yet announced): Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Preseason Week 3, Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m.: Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 1, Sept. 8 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Week 2, Sept. 15 at 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at New York Jets

Week 5, Oct. 6 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6, Oct. 13 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7, Oct. 17 at 6:15 p.m.: Broncos at New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football

Week 8, Oct. 27 at 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 9, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Week 10, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 11, Nov. 17 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 12, Nov. 24 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13, Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m.: Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football

Week 14, BYE

Week 15, Dec. 15 at 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 16, Dec. 22 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17, Dec. 28 or 29: Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 18 (date not yet announced): Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs