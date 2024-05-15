Broncos 2024 schedule released, Russell Wilson will return to Denver to face his former team early on
The Denver Broncos 2024 preseason and regular season schedules have been released. Denver will start out the regular season on the road in Seattle for the second time in three years and will end the season at home against the defending champions. They are only scheduled for two primetime games, which is the fewest since 2021.
One of the games to circle on the calendar for Broncos fans is Week 2. Former quarterback Russell Wilson, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will return to the Mile High City to face his former team in Denver's home opener.
During the offseason the Broncos released the veteran quarterback, despite the fact that they are on the hook to pay for the remainder of his $39 million salary. The Steelers then signed Wilson to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $1.2 million.
It remains to be seen whether Wilson will see any playing time when the Steelers play the Broncos. The Steelers also have Justin Fields and Mason Rudolph in their quarterback room.
Following the home opener, the Broncos will hit the road with back-to-back East Coast games at Tampa Bay and New York in Weeks 3 and 4.
Then the AFC West slate begins with back-to-back home games, featuring showdowns with the Raiders and the Chargers and their new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Another game that will be intriguing will be Week 7 when the Broncos travel to New Orleans to face Coach Sean Payton's former team the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Payton is the winningest coach in the franchise's history and led them to their only Super Bowl win. He was hired by the Saints in 2006 and his last season coaching in Louisana was the 2021 season. He coached his first season in Denver last year.
The second primetime matchup is a Monday Night Football showcase at home against Cleveland on Dec. 2. The Broncos also have a late bye week. It doesn't comes until December in Week 14.
The Broncos wrap their season with a division showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
The full Broncos schedule lies below:
Preseason Week 1 (date not yet announced): Broncos at Indianapolis Colts
Preseason Week 2 (date not yet announced): Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers
Preseason Week 3, Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m.: Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 1, Sept. 8 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Week 2, Sept. 15 at 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at New York Jets
Week 5, Oct. 6 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6, Oct. 13 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7, Oct. 17 at 6:15 p.m.: Broncos at New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football
Week 8, Oct. 27 at 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 9, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Week 10, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m.: Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11, Nov. 17 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 12, Nov. 24 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13, Dec. 2 at 6:15 p.m.: Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football
Week 14, BYE
Week 15, Dec. 15 at 2:25 p.m.: Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 16, Dec. 22 at 2:05 p.m.: Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 17, Dec. 28 or 29: Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 18 (date not yet announced): Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs