Cale Makar says Colorado Avalanche now heading into Game 6 with "attack mentality"

Denver Nuggets have a series on their hands, Avalanche struggling in second round

How were defenseman Cale Makar and the Avalanche able to extend their second-round Western Conference series to a Game 6? Makar says Colorado was "back to kind of like forcing their hand" against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) battle for control of the puck mid-ice in the first period during Game 5 of the second round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Avalanche beat top-seeded Dallas 5-3 at the American Airlines Center with a big boost from Makar, who scored two goals. They also had much better results when they were on power plays. After going 0 for 8 on power plays while losing Game 2, 3 and 4, the Avs scored tying goals on both of its opportunities with a man advantage in the first two periods.

Makar got a power-play goal on a 50-foot wrister through a bunch of traffic in front of the net with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second period to tie the game at 2-2.

"I felt like once we were getting pucks, it was right on and off the stick, and trying to avoid a little bit of the pressure," Makar said, when asked what changed in Game 5. "Having that different mentality, an attack mentality, and not trying to back down or trying to look for the perfect play."

Makar's second goal came after Casey Mittelstadt's go-ahead tally in the third period.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. for Game 6 on Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver. The Stars are still up, with a 3-2 series lead.

"Obviously a do-or-die game from here on out in the series," Makar said.

If there is a Game 7, it will be played on Sunday in Dallas.