Coloradans mourn trans Club Q victims in Colorado Springs on National Transgender Day of Remembrance

Nov. 20 is National Transgender Day of Remembrance. The day honors trans homicide victims, and the day is observed every year across the country.

In Colorado Springs, it's being honored the day after the community mourned the family members and friends they lost a year ago during the mass shooting at Club Q. The shooting left five dead and more than a dozen others injured.

RELATED: Colorado Springs community, families honor the lives of the Club Q victims one year later

CBS

A ceremony was held at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs to carry on the legacy of transgender people who lost their lives during the mass shooting at Club Q.

Those were Kelly Loving and Daniel David Aston. Today, Aston's parents shared a few words about their loved one.

RELATED: "All of us did heroic things" says Club Q hero Richard Fierro

"He was a wonderful person and had a lot more to give and to offer the world and he died in a tragic, horrific, violent unnecessary way, and just having these people around to experience that and gone through that with us is strengthening and encouraging," said Jeff Aston.

CBS

RELATED: Club Q shooter moved from Colorado prison to Wyoming State Penitentiary

Organizers say Transgender Day of Remembrance is also an opportunity to have tough conversations about the growing anti-trans violence across the country.