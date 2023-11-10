Watch CBS News
Club Q shooter moved from Colorado prison to Wyoming

The Club Q shooter is no longer serving out the prison sentence in Colorado. Anderson Lee Aldrich is being housed in the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Aldrich pleaded guilty in June to last November's mass shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub. 

Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder. Aldrich also pleaded no contest to two counts of bias-motivated crimes, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.

The defendant is serving a sentence of life in prison on the murder charges under the plea agreement.

The Department of Corrections said that Aldrich was moved due to safety concerns surrounding the high profile cases. 

Club Q will reopen inside the historic Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs and be rebranded "The Q."   CBS

Club Q will reopen inside the historic Satellite Hotel, where the rebranded club "The Q" will be a lounge environment and a safe space for drag performances. 

