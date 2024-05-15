Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado hospital unexpectedly discovers cremains from dozens of miscarriages, plans burial

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

Administrators at AdventHealth hospital in Littleton have acknowledged recently discovering cremains in their facility from more than two dozen miscarriages that hospital officials say they will now bury in a cemetery.

Rachel Robinson, regional director of communications for AdventHealth, confirmed the discovery to CBSNews Colorado.

"We discovered during a recent employee transition a limited number of cremains were securely stored for a longer than expected timeframe," wrote Robinson. "We will offer a prayer service and reverently lay the cremains to rest at a cemetery."

Robinson said the cremains were from 31 miscarriages or early pregnancy losses. She said the cremains had been kept at the hospital for more than six months but said "no laws were broken."

The hospital spokesperson said, "In some instances, upon parents' request, the hospital has securely and respectfully retained cremains for a period should grieving parents wish to collect them at a later time."

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Your Investigator Brian Maass has a reputation for breaking major stories at CBS News Colorado. He is a veteran reporter who has established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Read his reports or check out his bio & send him an email.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 11:54 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.