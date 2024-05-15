NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents Nikola Jokic with MVP trophy before Denver Nuggets Game 5 win: "What a run"

Denver Nuggets have a series on their hands, Avalanche struggling in second round

Denver Nuggets have a series on their hands, Avalanche struggling in second round

Denver Nuggets have a series on their hands, Avalanche struggling in second round

In Monday's pregame ceremonies before the Nuggets Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver, center Nikola Jokic was presented with the NBA's Michael Jordan MVP Trophy.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets with the Michael Jordan MVP trophy prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on May 14, 2024 in Denver. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

"Nikola, three MVPs and a championship in four years. What a run," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "You are the NBA's KIA MVP. Congratulations."

Standing next to Silver on the court was Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, general manager Calvin Booth, KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke, KSE owner and chairman Stan Kroenke and Scott Martin, KIA America Southwest Regional Director.

Jokic learned he was the MVP last week when his Nuggets were trailing Minnesota 0-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals. After Denver's 112-97 win on Monday night, the Nuggets are now up 3-2 and have a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

Jokic posed with the trophy after Silver's words and seconds later Jokic was mobbed by his teammates, who gave him head pats and hugs. The Joker then put in an impressive performance for the home crowd, scoring 40 points and notching 13 assists.