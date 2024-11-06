Woman charged in 2 robberies on Chicago trains, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged in connection with two CTA train robberies on the city's North and Southwest Sides.

Celeste Pope, 18, was arrested on Tuesday in the 1700 block of South State Street. She was charged with two felony counts of robbery.

Pope was identified as the person who robbed a 28-year-old woman on Oct. 30 on an Orange Line train in the 5100 block of South Pulaski Road. She was also charged with robbing a 22-year-old man of his belongings on a Red Line train on July 19 in the 1300 block of West Montrose Avenue.

She is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was available.