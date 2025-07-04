Winnemac Park hosts 2nd annual fireworks-free July 4th celebration; neighbors hope it's here to stay

Winnemac Park again goes fireworks-free for 4th of July

Winnemac Park again goes fireworks-free for 4th of July

Winnemac Park again goes fireworks-free for 4th of July

It was billed as a kinder and gentler Fourth of July celebration for the senses and the environment.

The birds were chirping, families were gathering, and dogs were wagging their tails at Winnemac Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, which held its second annual "Winnemac Fourth For All" celebration on Friday, as an alternative to the illegal fireworks displays that had drawn crowds and controversy for years.

"This park is all about natural beauty and fun places to play," area resident Jeff Graves said.

The program, featuring food trucks, disc golf, magic shows, face painting, and all kinds of activities – but no fireworks – runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Patrick O'Toole was enjoying some disc golf with his 3-year-old daughter, Gracie, by his side.

"We were looking for a family friendly thing to do. I'm very happy disc golf was part of it today," he said.

Last year, after the first Winnemac Fourth For All, there was a major decrease in the number of unapproved fireworks that were set off in the park. In years past, the park had become known as the place to watch elaborate but unsanctioned fireworks displays.

"It grew from maybe like 1,000 people in the park to, I think in 2020, there was like 5,000 or more people," Winnemac Park Advisory Council president Jacob Schuster said. "After there were so many people, and it was unsanctioned, there was no licensing for the fireworks, there was a decision by some of us on the council, that … it was just a matter of time before someone got hurt."

After those illegal fireworks displays, a massive field of debris would be left behind.

"We had many neighbors who would show up the next morning and volunteer to clean up the park from what was left over the night before. They'd have bags and bags of firework debris every year," Graves said.

There are more than half a dozen prairies in Winnemac Park, and organizers said having no fireworks is better for the wildlife.

Birdwatching volunteers have spotted 22 different bird species in the park.

Celebrating the nation's independence without fireworks displays also eliminates the deafening sounds known to frighten dogs, like 4 ½-year-old Wheaton terrier Duncan.

"He's not too bad with fireworks, but we know many dogs who just can't handle it at all," Graves said.

A variety of food trucks are also at the family friendly event.

"We're just excited to be able to have somewhere to come with our family, and spend some time and get some food today," Nicole Van de Bogart said. "We got some chips and guacamole and tacos."

Graves, who has lived in the area for 22 years, said he has great expectations for the fireworks-free event.

"Hopefully, this becomes an annual event that just grows bigger and bigger every year," he said.