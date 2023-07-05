Despite fence and threat of fines, illegal fireworks shot off at Winnemac Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 first reported last week about a plan to stop impromptu and illegal Four of July tradition in Lincoln Square Park.

The area's Alderman and Chicago Park District had ideas to get fireworks under control. It didn't stop things entirely, but there was some progress.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has the update on the plan.

It's a long-standing tradition at Winnemac Park that wasn't supposed to happen this year.

But it did, and it went on with a bang.

After fielding complaints and concerns over this unregulated and illegal fireworks show that residents say lasts for hours into the night and leaves behind a trail of trash, officials vowed a crackdown.

This year, they put up fencing at the park to deter crowds from gathering, increasing police presence. They were also issuing reminders that anyone possessing high-level pyrotechnics would face stiff fines.

Was it a success?

"No, I mean I think it was a learning experience, which is the best way to put it."

While the mission may not have been accomplished, Alderman Andre Vasquez of the 40th ward said there was progress.

"The crowd we saw was much smaller than it had been in years prior," Vasquez said.

Down from about 50% according to some rough estimates. And the show wrapped up by 10:00 p.m. versus last year when it went on past midnight

The alderman insists the happy medium will be holding a sanctioned show run by the pros.

"I think people want the ability to celebrate, which absolutely makes sense for the holiday, and just trying to figure out how to do it responsibly," he said.

Aside from the noise pollution, resident Russ Klettke is raising the red flag on the air pollution caused by the annual show. Klettke, who describes himself as an environmentalist by nature, captured this video of the smog that coated the park Tuesday night.

His suspicions about the air at the park were confirmed when he used an air quality sensor that measures particulates in the air.

"In measuring afternoon air in the park versus in the evening, when the fireworks started, the particulate level was more than doubled," Klettke said.

His analysis, which he will be sharing with officials, says it's just another thing the city should consider when revisiting this annual tradition next year.

It remains unclear whether any citations were issued on July 4th involving fireworks possession at Winnemac Park. CPD said they can't answer that unless CBS 2 files a Freedom of Information request, which has been done.

