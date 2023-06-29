Alderman has plan to crack down on illegal fireworks in Winnemac Park

Chicago alderman has plan to crack down on illegal fireworks shows

Chicago alderman has plan to crack down on illegal fireworks shows

Chicago alderman has plan to crack down on illegal fireworks shows

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not the Fourth of July without fireworks, but in case you didn't know, setting off fireworks without a license is illegal in Chicago's city limits.

But of course that doesn't stop the hundreds of disruptive fire crackers that go off every year and in one Northwest neighborhood, the problem has gotten so bad that the alderman there is vowing to take action.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story from Lincoln Square.

"It's loud," said resident Marian Nixon. "It's smoky. It's just a mess."

It's also a longstanding tradition that is not only unofficial but illegal. A fireworks show has been taking place at Winnemac Park every year on the Fourth of July.

Rogue fireworks shows have become a citywide problem that CBS 2 has reported on over the years.

For Nixon, a Lincoln Square resident, it's become more of a nuisance than a celebration.

"There's literally a mess that they pay to clean up afterward," she said. "And then it's just a mess with traffic and it's just unsafe."

Winnemac Park lies in the 40th Ward where Ald. Andre Vasquez has a plan to crack down on those illegal pyrotechnics.

"There's been constant communication to try to get the activity to cease," Vasquez said.

The alderman is working with the Chicago Park District to fence in some of the ball fields where most of the activity takes place, as well as closing nearby parking lots to traffic.

"Yeah we want to get the message out to everybody citywide who may think of coming to Winnemac Park that it does not appear like the activity will be happening this year," Vasquez said.

The alderman said in an email to constituents that fireworks can also pose a risk to veterans, senior citizens, pets and area wildlife.

But Nixon is skeptical of the plan.

"It's gonna do zero," she said. "It's not gonna do any good whatsoever."

It remains to be seen if the plan will have an impact.

The Park District said in a statement it plans to monitor, report and respond to any use of fireworks on park property and will work closely with law enforcement to ensure the policy is enforced.

The Chicago Police Department said it also plans to enforce the law when it comes to fireworks this July 4. A nyone in possession of them could face fines of up to $500.