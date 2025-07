Winnemac Park again goes fireworks-free for 4th of July It was billed as a kinder and gentler Fourth of July celebration​ for the senses and the environment. The birds were chirping, families were gathering, and dogs were wagging their tails at Winnemac Park in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, which held its second annual "Winnemac Fourth For All" celebration on Friday, as an alternative to the illegal fireworks displays that had drawn crowds and controversy for years.