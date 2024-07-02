No fireworks for Chicago's annual Winnemac Park event

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time ever, Winnemac Park on the northwest side will host an official "Fourth of July" celebration, but the catch is that there won't be any fireworks.

It comes after years of illegal and disruptive fireworks shows that have drawn crowds and controversy.

Love or hate it; the event has become a longstanding Fourth of July tradition at Winnemac Park: a spontaneous yet unofficial and very illegal fireworks show where amateur pyrotechnics put on a show well into the night.

While it has brought in crowds year after year, it's also ruffled feathers with many in the community.

As part of an organizing effort by the Winnemac Park Advisory Council to bring an event that "respects state and local fireworks laws," the group will host the first-ever "Winnemac Fourth for All," a daylong free event for residents.

"This is fully funded by the community, by businesses, area businesses. We are trying to offer a little bit of everything," said Manny Vega of the Winnemac Park Advisory Council.

The day, which includes a disc golf tournament, a yoga class, face painting, and tattoos, as well as live entertainment with several food trucks, aims to bring the community together after a neighborhood survey showed that nearly 40% of residents dreaded the fourth of july… citing disruptive fireworks and activity that would go on well after midnight.

"I know people with an autistic child. It has always been a difficult night for them. We know plenty of people with dogs. You can actually bring your dog to this event. So the idea is there shouldn't things making you harbor inside your home," said Russ Klettke of the Winnemac Park Advisory Council.

Even though fireworks will not be on the schedule for the event, illegal and unofficial displays may still occur near the park, where organizers said they hope local law enforcement step in.

"Anyone who decides to bring fireworks to this has to ask themselves a question: do you really wanna put on a show for people not really interested," Klettke said.