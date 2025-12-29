Wind, snow sweep into Chicago, make for holiday travel challenges

Chicago started the last Monday morning of 2025 with nasty wind and snow, a day after a roller coaster weather day that involved fog, rain, thunderstorms, and even a tornado warning in Kankakee County and parts of Northwest Indiana.

Winds were howling all night long and as of 5 a.m., they were gusting at up to 48 mph in parts of the area. A Wind Advisory was in effect for the Chicago area until noon, and for Northwest Indiana until 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, wind-whipped snow was falling throughout the area in the predawn hours. The snow will be tapering off from northwest to southeast after sunrise, and most areas should be done by mid-morning, though flurries may linger into the afternoon.

Accumulations stay light, generally an inch or less, but slick roads are likely for the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. for the northernmost section of Cook County, as well as Lake, McHenry, Kane, and DeKalb counties. Most of LaPorte County, Indiana, was under a separate Winter Weather Advisory.

This all came as people were heading back into town after the Christmas holiday, while some were heading out for New Year's Eve.

At O'Hare and Midway international airports, cancellations and delays were already picking up at 6 a.m., with 50 cancellations at O'Hare and seven at Midway. Cancellations and delays ramped up in the overnight hours amid the wind and snow, and delays were increasing even more just before sunrise.

Gus and Karen Stoltz were heading to Fort Lauderdale Monday morning, and arrived at O'Hare early.

"It was slippery. We were coming on 53 and it was very, very slippery, but 294 was nice and clear," said Gus Stoltz. "So thank God we got here early."

Winter weather has been an issue at airports across the country all weekend long. Travelers complained of being delayed either coming into or leaving the Chicago area during one of the busiest times of year.

Experts said Orlando and Cancún are among the top-ranking destinations for travel during this period betwixt Christmas and New Year's. Chicago is not up there among destinations, and the weather is not helping there.

AAA also said the roads will be packed through New Year's Day. End-of-the-year holiday travel is expected to set a new record this year, with more than 6 million Illinoisans traveling at least 50 miles from home.

That number is up more than 2% compared to last year.

The best time to get on the road Monday is before 10 a.m., while the worst is between noon and 8 p.m., AAA said.

Heading to O'Hare in the overnight hours, the roads were in bad shape. Drifting snow caused a smoke machine effect on the ground, and many semi-trailer trucks were pulled over on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

Crashes were reported all along Chicago area interstates early Monday morning, and a semi-trailer truck also caught fire on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) past Winfield.

With the snow falling and ice on the roads, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation had plows on the roads Monday morning. The department said it will monitor main streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, bridges, and overpasses to make sure roads are safe.

This lousy wintry Monday came a day after unseasonable severe weather socked the area. On Sunday, a rare tornado warning was issued for Kankakee, Illinois, and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana. All of which have since expired.

As for the Chicago area, Sunday's weather involved fog, rain, some humidity, warm temperatures, thunderstorms, and strong winds before temperatures plummeted and snow started falling.