Thousands pass through Chicago's Midway Airport amid holiday travel rush

The holiday travel rush continues for many as we are sandwiched in between Christmas and New Year's.

Some of that travel is being affected by storms in the Northeast.

Things have been busy but mostly smooth at Midway Airport. Saturday was the busiest travel day at the airport for the holiday stretch, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Travelers were seen going out and coming home to their destinations.

"I wanted to try to beat it as much as I could before New Year's Eve," Babette said.

The holiday rush was unavoidable for travelers at Midway, but they said time with loved ones made it all worth it.

"I have family in Philadelphia," Babette said. "It was wonderful, I wish I could've spent longer, but I got to go back to work on Monday."

She was among a projected 48,000 passengers going through Midway on Saturday. Some 4.8 million passengers were expected between O'Hare and Midway between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5, a nearly 6% increase from last year.

My trip was delayed, but I just try to be patient. I'm just glad to be back safely." Babette said.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions on Saturday after a winter storm hit the region.

"It was actually quite smooth. We had great flights both ways," Adam said.

Travelers like Adam and Maggie of Naperville were able to dodge issues on their trip, but their holiday travel season isn't over.

"On Tuesday, we leave again. We're going to Indiana to see the other side of the family," Adam said.

Whether luggage with four wheels or a furry companion on four legs in tow, travelers said patience and a little experience can help ease the holiday travel stress.

"Because we travel so much, back and forth, this little girl has been on airplanes probably about 10 times now," a passenger said.

As for O'Hare, they had just under 60 cancellations on Saturday and under 750 flight delays. Midway had only four cancellations and a little more than 180 flights delayed.