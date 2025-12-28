Thunderstorms, strong winds to be followed by temperature crash in Chicago area

Thunderstorms moved into the Chicago area late Sunday morning on a roller coaster of a day on the weather front.

The weather on Sunday involved fog, rain, some humidity, warm temperatures, thunderstorms, and strong wind. Falling temperatures, bitter wind chills, and even some snow will follow — and this will all happen within 24 hours.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until 11:45 a.m. for west central Newton County, Indiana, and northern Iroquois County in Illinois.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport until 12:15 p.m. due to the thunderstorms.

The entire Chicago area will also be under a Wind Advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday and continuing until 3 p.m. Monday. Those winds could lead to some isolated power outages, some downed branches, and inflatable holiday decorations may meet their match.

A dense fog advisory expired for most of the area at 9 a.m., but remained in effect until noon for parts of Wisconsin from Kenosha to the Milwaukee area.

A storm warning was also in effect for Lake Michigan, with warnings about storm-force winds and hazardous waves making for dangerous conditions for anyone thinking of going out in a boat.

An incredibly strong and rapidly intensifying low-pressure system swept into Chicago and brought very warm temperatures in to start the day. Temperatures during the morning were already in the 50s and got close to the low 60s in some spots, especially farther south of I-80.

The rain fired up during the morning and continued to intensify during the late morning and into the early afternoon.

In the meantime, those winds will be ferocious at times as we go into the evening after the cold front moves through. The winds will be sustained between 25 to 35 mph and gusts could be up to 50 mph, especially through Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The temperatures are going to take a huge nosedive as we go into the evening hours once that cold front moves through.

While the weather on Sunday was not exactly pleasant, other parts of the Midwest had it worse. Most of Wisconsin north of Milwaukee and Madison was under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m., with snow accumulations of between 3 and 6 inches expected.

Much of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan was under a blizzard warning until 6 p.m., with total snow accumulations of between 9 and 19 inches expected.