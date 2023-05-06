Chicago weekend shootings: Off-duty officer among 3 killed, 5 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead including an off-duty Chicago police officer, and five others are hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 27.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man was shot near the sidewalk, in the 1100 block of West 80th Street in Auburn Gresham Friday evening.

Police say around 5:15 p.m., the 21-year-old victim was struck in the head, arm, and chest by gunfire.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Critical condition.

Less than a half hour later, another 21-year-old man was shot in the 10100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in Roseland around 5:37 p.m.

The victim was struck in the thigh by gunfire and self-transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, a man was shot to death inside the parking lot of a grocery store in West Englewood.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police responded to a person shot and found the 27-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Advocate Christ where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that an unknown man approached the victim as he was loading groceries into his car and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed after just ending her shift in the Avalon Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:42 a.m., the officer, who just completed a tour of duty, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue.

A responding officer rendered aid, placed the officer in a squad car, and transported her to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 9:20 p.m. Friday, in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 26-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was unresponsive and was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

· At 12:58 a.m. Saturday, in the 3500 block of West 13th Place, police responded to a person shot and found two people, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, who were struck by gunfire. The man was struck twice in the groin and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The woman was struck once on the knee and was also taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition. She told officers that they were shot at by an unknown man traveling in a red sedan.

· At 1:06 a.m. Saturday, in the 10-100 block of North Mason Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 25-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the back. The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown man approached from the rear and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot. The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made in either shooting.