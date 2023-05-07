3 hurt, 1 critically after shooting in Hyde Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are wounded after someone fired shots into a crowd in the Hyde Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

Chicago police say the men were leaving a business when unknown suspects began firing shots into the crowd before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left arm and self-transported to Providence Hospital in good condition.

The second victim of unknown age was shot in the abdomen and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A third man, also of unknown age, was shot in the abdomen and right side of the hip and taken by CFD to U of C hospital in critical condition.

A black charger was seen driving away at a high rate of speed at the time of the incident, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.