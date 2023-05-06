Chicago Shootings: Man found shot to death in Englewood; victim ID'd

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in the Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

Chicago police said around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street, and found the man on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim, identified as Quashay Johnson by the Medical Examiner's Office, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made.

Area One Detectives are investigating.