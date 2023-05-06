Off-duty Chicago police officer dies in South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago police officer is killed after being shot on the city's South Side Saturday morning.

The officer was shot around 1:42 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue.

Interim Supt. Eric Carter in a press conference confirmed the officer of three years just completed her shift and was heading home at the time of the shooting.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The name and age of the officer were not disclosed.

Information surrounding what led to the shooting is unknown.

No further information was immediately available.