West Englewood shooting: Man shot to death inside grocery store parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a grocery store in the West Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a person shot and found the 27-year-old victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police an unidentified man approached the victim as he was loading groceries into his vehicle and fired shots before fleeing the scene on foot.

No one is in custody.