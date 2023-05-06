Watch CBS News
Local News

West Englewood shooting: Man shot to death inside grocery store parking lot

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a grocery store in the West Englewood neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a person shot and found the 27-year-old victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police an unidentified man approached the victim as he was loading groceries into his vehicle and fired shots before fleeing the scene on foot.

No one is in custody.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 6:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.