10 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were killed and 10 others have been injured in weekend gun violence across Chicago.

At least two of the victims are minors, and one was just 1-years-old.

The girl suffered a graze wound to the head. while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

In another incident, a rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park, according to police.

Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Two people are dead following a domestic incident in South Chicago Friday night, according to police.

Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a check the well-being call at 8400 block of South Mackinaw of a possible woman being held against her will by the boyfriend. Upon arrival, officers knocked and a man comes to the window before closing the curtains -- after some words, the officers heard five gunshots. Officers take cover and call for SWAT and were not injured.

The man male, 30, was found along with a woman, 20, in the residence both having suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman is shot and killed Friday night while driving in the Little Village.

Police said around 11:43, the victim, 25, was driving in a vehicle on the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 10:43 p.m. Saturday, two men, 20 and 22, were in a vehicle in the 6800 block of South Wood when an unknown man approached and began firing multiple gunshots into the vehicle and then fled. The 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back; the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the left ankle. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

· At 12:21 a.m. Sunday, A man, 32, was involved in a traffic incident with another vehicle on the 5400 block of West Washington when the unknown male driver got out, and after a verbal altercation, produced a handgun and shot the victim in the left calf. The offender then fled from the scene in an unknown direction. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the left calf and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

· At 4:03 a.m. Sunday, a man, 20, was walking on the sidewalk with other individuals in the 2500 block of South Kedzie when they observed a red pickup truck approach and yell gang slogans at the group and someone unknown began firing shots at the group from inside the vehicle. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left calf and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.