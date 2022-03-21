Watch CBS News

Two men shot in South Side's Oakland neighborhood

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and wounded in the South Side's Oakland community Sunday evening.

At 6:49 p.m., the victims were near the parking lot for a residential building in the 3600 block of South Lake Park Avenue when both were shot, police said.

One man, 33, was struck in the shoulder, and the other, 59, was struck in the thigh. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one was in custody late Sunday. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on March 20, 2022 / 8:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

