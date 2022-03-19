Watch CBS News

Rideshare driver in critical condition following shooting in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Gage Park Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 4:40 a.m., the victim, a 40-year-old male rideshare driver, dropped off a passenger in the 5400 block of South California Avenue and then saw an unknown offender on foot firing shots in his direction from in between cars parked on the street.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on March 19, 2022 / 7:22 AM

