Man shot in South Loop carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in a carjacking in the South Loop Friday night.

Police said at 8:55 p.m., a man was sitting in his car waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street, near Michigan Avenue, when five men came up to him. All five of the men had guns, police said.

One of the men ordered the victim to get out of his car, but he refused, police said. That attacker then shot the victim once in the thigh and dragged him out of the car.

The five perpetrators jumped into the victim's white Jaguar and drove off, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one was in custody Friday night.